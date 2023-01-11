Siren

An autopsy has shown that an inmate in the Lafourche Parish Correctional Complex died of a heart attack.

Lafourche Parish Sheriff Craig Webre announced earlier this week that inmate Cheryl Dufrene, 60, had died at the Correctional Complex on Monday.

An autopsy conducted on the inmate after her death showed the cause of death to be a heart attack.

LPSO said when announcing Dufrene's death that investigators found no evidence of foul play.

Dufrene was being housed in the medical unit at the Correctional Complex being treated for a medical condition. Just before 12:30 p.m. on January 9, a correctional officer found her unresponsive and she was pronounced dead. The Lafourche Parish Coroner's Office ruled on January 10 that the preliminary cause of death is a heart attack.

Gazette Editor

Casey Gisclair joined The Lafourche Gazette in January 2020 and became our Editor in September 2021. Casey has covered our area as a reporter since 2010, and has a passion for telling the stories of our people in Lafourche Parish. Casey is also the host of Play by Play, a local talk radio show and is The Voice of South Lafourche Athletics.

