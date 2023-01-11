An autopsy has shown that an inmate in the Lafourche Parish Correctional Complex died of a heart attack.
Lafourche Parish Sheriff Craig Webre announced earlier this week that inmate Cheryl Dufrene, 60, had died at the Correctional Complex on Monday.
An autopsy conducted on the inmate after her death showed the cause of death to be a heart attack.
LPSO said when announcing Dufrene's death that investigators found no evidence of foul play.
Dufrene was being housed in the medical unit at the Correctional Complex being treated for a medical condition. Just before 12:30 p.m. on January 9, a correctional officer found her unresponsive and she was pronounced dead. The Lafourche Parish Coroner's Office ruled on January 10 that the preliminary cause of death is a heart attack.
