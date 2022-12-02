Bless Your Heart Nonprofit wants to bring back the Christmas spirit this winter!
The local non-profit is hosting a Yard Decorating Contest in efforts to 'Brighten the Bayou' this winter to celebrate Christmas.
Bless Your Heart Board Member Ross Jambon said that he and the non-profit's team wanted to liven up Christmas and showcase the goodness of our area after the tough times of recent years.
"Last year at this time, we were all in recovery mode from Hurricane Ida, so Christmas wasn't normal for many," Jambon said. "We decided to host this decorating contest to help get the community into the Christmas spirit and maybe help bring back some normalcy for families by decorating or enjoying the decorations."
Last week, registrations opened for locals to sign up to take part in the contest. To do so, visit Bless Your Heart's Facebook page or you can also sign up by CLICKING HERE.
There is an entry fee associated with entry which will go to the local non-profit, which has continually given back to our community in its times of need in recent years, especially through the COVID pandemic and then Hurricane Ida.
The deadline to enter for the competition is December 11.
After that, the fun starts and the viewing and voting begins. The non-profit will showcase each home and users will be able to vote for which entries they like the best. There will also be a "Brighten the Bayou" interactive map where families can know which homes to go to if they want to see the lights in person.
Throughout the event, there will also be an interactive scavenger hunt where children can stay engaged and enjoying the holiday spirit.
"As a child, riding around to look at Christmas lights was a thing for us," Jambon said. "We hope that this contest can provide an opportunity for a family friendly outing while giving the kids a chance to interact with the scavenger hunt."
At the end of the competition on December 23, voting will end and winners will be chosen for both the best yard and the scavenger hunt.
Jambon said he hopes locals get in the holiday spirit and turn out to support the cause, but also to bring some spirit back into the season.
