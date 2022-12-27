BYH.jpg

Bless Your Heart Nonprofit is partnering with Walmart to host a clothing giveaway tomorrow in Larose.

The local nonprofit was given a sizable clothing donation from Galliano Walmart and they will be giving that clothing to the public on December 28 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Larose Civic Center.

The clothing will be handed while supplies last.

Email blessyourheartnonprofit@gmail.com for more information.

Gazette Editor

Casey Gisclair joined The Lafourche Gazette in January 2020 and became our Editor in September 2021. Casey has covered our area as a reporter since 2010, and has a passion for telling the stories of our people in Lafourche Parish. Casey is also the host of Play by Play, a local talk radio show and is The Voice of South Lafourche Athletics.

