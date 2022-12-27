Bless Your Heart Nonprofit is partnering with Walmart to host a clothing giveaway tomorrow in Larose.
The local nonprofit was given a sizable clothing donation from Galliano Walmart and they will be giving that clothing to the public on December 28 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Larose Civic Center.
The clothing will be handed while supplies last.
Email blessyourheartnonprofit@gmail.com for more information.
