Some of Lafourche Parish is under a Boil Water Advisory indefinitely due to low pressure in the weekend cold.

Lafourche Parish Water District 1 said the advisory is for portions of Raceland and Bayou Blue, the Grand Bois community and the Marydale Subdivision. The advisory, specifically is for all customers in the following areas:

-In Raceland along and adjoining La. Highway 182 (between Highway 653 and Highway 316 in Bayou Blue)

-In Raceland along and adjoining Highway 653 and the North Service Road

-In lower Bayou Blue and along and adjoining Highway 316 (between Bayou Bend Drive and the Bayou Blue Pontoon Bridge)

-In the entire Grand Bois community

-In the entire Marydale Subdivision

-In the entire Romero Subdivision (Bayou Blue)

The advisory is due to a drop in water pressure due to the freezing conditions. As a result of that drop, the affected area is of questionable microbiological quality, so residents are asked to boil the water for at least the next several days.

In addition, residents in the entire parish are asked to conserve water and refrain from non-essential use until further notice.

