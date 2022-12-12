Galliano Pontoon Bridge

Multiple bridges are soon to be inoperable in south Lafourche, continuing what's been a tough few months for commuters who have to cross the bayou.

Lafourche Parish Government announced today that the Galliano Pontoon Bridge closed to vehicular traffic beginning at 12:30 p.m. today until the Department of Public Works replaces the broken cable that opens and closes the bridge.

Also Parish Government said that on December 13 and December 14, motorists can expect closures of the McDonald's Bridge in Larose while the Department of Public Works replaces the electric motors that operate the bridge.

Work will begin at 9 a.m. and will run through 4:30 p.m. each day and during those times, the bridge will be inoperable.

Tags

Gazette Editor

Casey Gisclair joined The Lafourche Gazette in January 2020 and became our Editor in September 2021. Casey has covered our area as a reporter since 2010, and has a passion for telling the stories of our people in Lafourche Parish. Casey is also the host of Play by Play, a local talk radio show and is The Voice of South Lafourche Athletics.

Recommended for you

Load comments