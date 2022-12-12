Multiple bridges are soon to be inoperable in south Lafourche, continuing what's been a tough few months for commuters who have to cross the bayou.
Lafourche Parish Government announced today that the Galliano Pontoon Bridge closed to vehicular traffic beginning at 12:30 p.m. today until the Department of Public Works replaces the broken cable that opens and closes the bridge.
Also Parish Government said that on December 13 and December 14, motorists can expect closures of the McDonald's Bridge in Larose while the Department of Public Works replaces the electric motors that operate the bridge.
Work will begin at 9 a.m. and will run through 4:30 p.m. each day and during those times, the bridge will be inoperable.
