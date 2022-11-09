Local high school students will be able to learn invaluable knowledge about their future careers next Friday at the Career Magnet Center in Lockport.
The CMC is hosting its 4th Annual Career Expo on November 18th with more than 40 vendors signed up so far to learn about potential career opportunities that are available.
Students at the CMC will attend the expo, but the parish's high schools have also been invited to bring up to 250 10th and 11th grade students to the expo.
CMC Principal Jared Walker said the expo will be a great day for the students in the parish.
"The event is spearheaded by our Career Technical Coordinator, Ms. Bonnie Lefort and assisted by myself and our staff members," Walker said. "This year, the event is done in conjunction with National Apprenticeship Week which we are awaiting the final signature from the Apprenticeship Council to begin a Welding Apprenticeship for the students of Lafourche Parish. During this expo, students will visit with all the vendors to be able to find out more what each has to offer and possible careers they would like to continue in."
The expo will begin at 7:30 a.m. and will last through the day.
CMC morning students will attend from 7:30 a.m. - 8:45 a.m., followed by Thibodaux High School from 8:45-10, Central Lafourche from 10-11:15, South Lafourche from 12:10-1:25 p.m., then the CMC afternoon students from 1-2:15.
A complimentary lunch will be provided from 11:15 a.m. - 12:10 p.m. Vendors from multiple fields will be in attendance at the expo.
The CMC offers career technical education programs such as automotive, diesel mechanics, electrical, engineering and robotics, carpentry, welding, maritime, T-2 safety, IPT oil and gas, emergency medical technician, emergency medical responder, medical assistant, ProStart, allied health services, allied health sciences and cosmetology.
The CMC also has Nicholls, Fletcher and Delgado who offer Dual Enrolled classes on the campus.
Walker said the CMC's focus is to help its students find a life-long career.
Vendors are still being accepted to attend the expo.
To attend, contact Ms. Bonnie at blefort@mylpsd.com or Walker at jpwalker@mylpsd.com.
