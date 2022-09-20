As Hurricane Fiona turns off to sea, a Caribbean disturbance is worth watching, because modeling shows it could become a Gulf storm.
A disturbance a few hundred miles east of the Windward Islands is moving to the west and slowly getting better organized. The NHC gives the disturbance an 80 percent chance to develop tropically in the next 5 days as it continues to move to the west.
The area is moving to warm Caribbean waters that have not had a storm yet this season, which means the waters have energy to produce tropical development.
Models show the system rapidly moving to the west, then west-northwest over the next couple days.
Some models carry the system West into Mexico. Others take the disturbance toward the northwest into Cuba, then toward the Gulf of Mexico.
If the system were to move into the Gulf, it would do so early next week with landfall coming late next week.
With a system that's not yet formed and this far from land, modeling is highly inaccurate and unreliable.
But enough models are showing development and the Gulf of Mexico being a possibility, so this is an area worth watching over the next several days.
