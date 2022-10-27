The Catholic Foundation of South Louisiana is hosting its St. Joseph's Dinner on November 10 at Nicholls State University's Cotillion Ballroom in Thibodaux.
A press release issued by the Catholic Foundation says that the dinner will bring the Catholic community together for an evening of fellowship in recognition of all who have contributed to the success of their diocesan call for vocations and the Catholic Foundation's mission.
The proceeds from the dinner will support the education of our diocesan seminarians.
Speakers for the event will include Fr. Mitch Semar, director of vocations to the priesthood and seminarian, Ryan Thibodaux.
The event will begin with cocktails at 6:30 p.m. and a dinner to follow at 7 p.m.
Individual tickets for the evening are $175 and can be purchased along with other sponsor levels available through the Catholic Foundation of South Louisiana at catkolicfoundationsl.org or by calling (985) 850-3122.
Three stewards who have supported seminarian education through their time, talent and treasure – Frankie Ayo Jones, Jamie and Gerard Gravois – will be recognized at the dinner.
FMI, contact Executive Director Amy Ponson at (985) 850-3122.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.