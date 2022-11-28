A local woman is proud to serve as the Grand Marshal of the 2022 Lockport Christmas Parade.
Joann "Mama Jo" Falgout is at the head of the annual event, which will ride on Saturday night through the town.
Mama Jo is a community mainstay who said serving as Grand Marshal is going to be amongst the thrills of her life.
She was born in February 1955, the daughter of Joseph (deceased) and Mary Ann Guidry.
She is a 1973 graduate of South Lafourche High School who has been married to Floyd J. Falgout since December 1973.
Mama Jo is the proud mother of Sara Villafane (Robert) and Maggie Trosclair (Scotty) and is the grandmother to seven grandchildren: Erick Villafane, Luke Bourgeois, Shea Bourgeois, Nora Trosclair, Kaylee Villafane, Emma Jo Trosclair and Lilly Trosclair.
Mama Jo spent 20 years as a para and School Technology Assistant at Central Lafourche. She also worked in the adult education program during her time at the school, a role she enjoyed for 15 years before the program was moved to the community college system.
She now is a substitute teacher at CL and considers everyone there family.
Mama Jo also helped found the Lockport Youth Athletic Association, which ran the concession stand at the Lockport Ball Park with the proceeds going back into the ballpark for equipment and improvements, as well as helping kids in need.
From 1997-2002, she served as president of the Central Lafourche High School Band Booster Club, and it's in that role where she earned her nickname of 'Mama Jo,' a nickname which sticks to this day.
The local woman has also cooked countless batches of her famous chili, and said that she will continue to do so as long as her health allows.
"I want to be remembered for doing everything I could for the youth of the Central Lafourche Community," she said. "As long as I am able to do for others, I will continue to do so.”
The Lockport Christmas Parade will roll Saturday at 5:30 p.m., beginning on Church Street and rolling throughout the town before ending back on Church Street.
The day before, on Dec. 2, the Lockport Community Center will host Movie Night with Santa and Friends. At 5:30 p.m., doors will open and at 6 p.m., Santa will be in town. At 7, a movie will be shown. Free gifts will be given to every child, and ornament crafts will be made as well as s'mores and hot dogs with chili (prepared by Mama Jo).
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.