South Lafourche residents will get a chance to see the beauty of Christmas this weekend in Golden Meadow.
The Golden Meadow Christmas Boat Parade will roll on Saturday night — the end of an amazing day of holiday fun at Oakridge Park.
Event organizer Aaron Callais said he believes this year’s parade will be something that the community can be proud of and can enjoy.
“For our second year, (fellow event organizer) Jobi Allemand and I decided to try and make the event bigger and better while trying to help out some families in need right here in our south Lafourche community,” Callais said. “We decided to try and raise money for some families that might not have the means to give their kids a Christmas. All the money raised will go to provide Christmas meals, clothes and toys to the children of the families in need.”
Callais said this year’s boat parade will be the ending to a wonderful day on the bayou.
The idea to hold the parade started as a gag when one of Callais’ friends tagged a friend on a post about a Christmas boat parade in Destin, Florida.
That joke turned into Callais’ friend, Jobi Allemand, suggesting that they bring the boat parade back on the bayou after a lengthy hiatus.
“I told Jobi let’s do it,” Callais said. “We might be the only 2 boats riding, but heck, let’s see what we can do.”
So the ball started rolling, and the event rolled with far more than just 2 boats — an event that locals enjoyed in the spirit of Christmas.
So now in year 2, Callais said he and his team want to turn the parade into an entire day of fun.
Callais said in deciding to expand the event, he and Allemand realized quickly that they had no experience in hosting a community day. So they enlisted the services of Kyle Williams, who has helped to organize, plan and promote the event to try and get stronger community support and more people involved. Callais said he also wanted to thank Marc and Buffy Charpentier for their help throughout the past several weeks.
This year’s event will be an all day event at Oakridge Community Park with live music beginning at 10 a.m., craft booths, a gumbo cook off, kids’ activities, cookie decorating and there are rumors that Santa, himself, will make an appearance.
At 5 p.m., the last band will wrap up and locals will then be urged to leave the park and head to the front road in Golden Meadow for the parade, which will begin at 6 p.m.
“We are expecting a better turnout this year, but we’re not sure yet on the exact number of boats,” Callais said. “I believe we have around 20-25 boats signed up so far. We would really like to get to that 30 mark.”
Proceeds for the event will go back to the community and will help ensure that needy people in our community are able to have a Merry Christmas.
“All the money raised will go to provide Christmas meals, clothes and toys to the children of the families in need,” Callais said.
Callais said those who want to get involved should reach out, because there are still chances to ride in the boat parade and also to participate in the gumbo cook-off and other events.
“We still have spots open for the cook off and craft booths,” Callais said. “Anyone wanting to donate any money would be greatly appreciated and that can be done by using our Venmo account which is @ChristmasBoatParade. We are also looking for people who would like to sponsor the event. Anyone who wants to sponsor, enter a craft booth, enter the cook off or ride in the boat parade can contact us through our Facebook page or can text me at any time at (985) 637-9892. Anyone who is willing to help us out in any way would be greatly appreciated.”
