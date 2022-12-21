The City of Thibodaux is asking residents to conserve water as best they can until further notice due to the Arctic cold front approaching our area tomorrow night.
The city sent out a news release today asking residents to refrain from non-essential water use until further notice due to the cold approaching our area. The front will bring prolonged sub-freezing temperatures, which will likely increase demand on the city's water system.
Residents who run 'drips' are asked to please turn the water back off once temperatures go back above freezing to help conserve the system and allow it to replenish itself.
