Kevin Clement will be the new Mayor of the City of Thibodaux.
With roughly half of the vote from the City of Thibodaux counted, Clement has a huge lead over fellow Republican "Sandy" Holloway with 71% of more than 3,000 voters voting Clement to be Thibodaux's new mayor.
Those numbers coincide with early voting numbers where Clement also had a huge lead.
Throughout his campaign, Clement said he wanted to grow Thibodaux in the future. He said this was a critical mayoral race because of the changes that took place in Thibodaux in recent years as population moves farther north in Lafourche.
