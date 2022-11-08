Kevin Clement

Kevin Clement will be the new Mayor of the City of Thibodaux.

With roughly half of the vote from the City of Thibodaux counted, Clement has a huge lead over fellow Republican "Sandy" Holloway with 71% of more than 3,000 voters voting Clement to be Thibodaux's new mayor.

Those numbers coincide with early voting numbers where Clement also had a huge lead.

Throughout his campaign, Clement said he wanted to grow Thibodaux in the future. He said this was a critical mayoral race because of the changes that took place in Thibodaux in recent years as population moves farther north in Lafourche. 

