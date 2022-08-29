This week marks the 1-year anniversary of Hurricane Ida hitting our coast. To remember that monumental moment in our community’s history, we have dedicated this issue to its one-year anniversary, telling stories of the progress we’ve made in the past year while also shining light on some areas that can still get better in our return to normalcy.
The Gazette is a locally owned news organization, and 100% of our staff was born and raised in Lafourche and remains here today.
As you have gone through the challenges of the past year, we have, too, and we’re right there with you all during the long rebuild.
We wanted to do a column to commemorate our Ida issue, but didn’t know how to hammer such a tangled web into just a singular topic.
So we decided to break it down into several parts, so here goes:
During Ida, we re-learned and were reinforced of the importance of local news in our community. The storm destroyed our old Larose offices and forced us to relocate to our new, more centrally located Raceland office. The storm took away our print paper for more than a month, and Ida’s damages changed our print strategy. We now deliver to high-traffic locations in Lafourche and no longer door-to-door.
Through those changes, the consumption of our product has never wavered. The demand for local news has remained as high as ever, and it’s been our sincere honor and privilege to provide the latest happenings in our community to our readers during this tumultuous time. It’s been long hours for our short staff. But our commitment has never wavered and we sincerely thank our readers for their continued support.
During Ida, we learned that we have strong leadership in Lafourche — both amongst our elected officials, but also in our business and residential community. We never lost contact with our local leaders during Ida. Literally during landfall and while the area was still receiving hurricane-force winds, we remained in contact with Parish Government, the Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office, Fire District 3, our school system, our town police departments and all of our other elected officials and first responders/medical leaders so that we could relay information to the public in an effective and timely manner.
In the days after the storm, our elected officials were joined by an army of volunteers who lent their time and energies to the cause — even while having damages of their own at home. The post-Ida recovery process was a struggle. There was no power. Internet and phone service was minimal, at best. But we made it work as best as any community possibly could and we did so because of the efforts of our people. Every day, a supply drop was hosted somewhere in our area, and literally hundreds of thousands of meals were served. We take this type of thing for granted because it’s how we do things in Lafourche. But folks, this isn’t normal. That type of community camaraderie is unique to our area.
Also during Ida, we learned that our parish’s future is bright. Ida blew off roofs, damaged homes, devastated businesses and shook our spirits.
But the spirit of Lafourche — albeit sometimes rattled — was never destroyed. We have made so much progress in the past 12 months in returning to normal post-Ida — so much so that it’s literally inspiring to see how much has been done in just a year’s time.
Businesses that were flattened have re-opened. Homes that were damaged have been renovated. Schools that had damages are being repaired. People who were pondering leaving our area have further planted their roots and have remained here because this is home and home is where the heart is.
The past 12 months have been tough. Heck, who are we kidding? The past 2-plus years have been tough.
But the foundation of our parish is strong and the people within it are tough — some of the best people on earth.
Ida hurt us. Ida dealt us a setback.
But today, one year later, we are on the mend. And on behalf of our entire newsroom, we want to say we’re proud of everyone for getting through the challenges of the past 12 months.
Onward we go, and may the next days be brighter!
Together we are … Lafourche strong!
