Contractor James Construction is in the assembly phase of construction for Phase 2 of the LA 1 Improvement Project, with workers assembling the three large cranes that will be used to build the 8.3-mile elevated highway from Golden Meadow to Leeville. The entire construction project is now 10 percent complete.
Starting in Golden Meadow, the contractor is also building the temporary steel bridge on which the cranes will sit as the concrete elevated highway is constructed below. The temporary bridge will be extended through the eight miles of the project as LA 1 is completed below it.
Over 1,000 permanent concrete piles have been ordered to support the new concrete elevated highway, and those will be trucked from Bay St. Louis, MS to Golden Meadow for installation.
In December, once hurricane season has ended, James Construction expects to begin work on the 21-foot-high T-Wall that will be built in the South Lafourche Levee to provide a 400 foot section of levee under the elevated highway with a maximum level of flood protection.
Phase 2 of the LA 1 Improvement Project is funded by a $135 million federal transportation grant awarded to LA DOTD in 2020, a $150 million match from the State of Louisiana through ACT 443 of the 2019 State Legislative Session, and match contributions from the Greater Lafourche Port Commission, 20 private industry partners, Lafourche Parish Government and the LA 1 Coalition. Landowners also contributed permanent servitudes to help minimize project costs.
The LA 1 Improvement Project secures safe, long-term access to our nation’s energy supply, ecotourism economy, abundant seafood production, and vital coastal restoration projects. Weather permitting, it is expected to be complete in July 2027.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.