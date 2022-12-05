A convicted murderer is going to spend the rest of his life behind bars.
Lafourche Parish Kristine Russell announced today that Kyron Bourda had been sentenced to life in prison after being found guilty in October of the murder of Rani Pinel.
Bourda's sentence will be served without the possibility of probation, parole or suspension of sentence.
Bourda was convicted of the crime during a jury trail in October.
Assistant District Attorney Shaun George said he was pleased with the sentence. He believes our community is now a safer place with Bourda spending the rest of his life in prison.
"The details of this case were of a particularly brutal and gruesome nature. A life sentence was the only just sentence in that regard. We believe our community is safer with this violent criminal off our streets and behind bars," ADA Georga said.
