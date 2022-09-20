Jacquot.jpg

A convicted murderer will spend the rest of his life in prison.

Kamron Kajon Jacquot was sentenced to life in prison today without the benefit of parole in the 2020 New Years Eve murder of Eric Thibodaux.

Jacquot shot and killed Thibodaux. In addition, he also shot and wounded Matthew Badeaux in the incident. He was convicted of second-degree murder and attempted manslaughter in the incident. 

For the murder charge, Jacquot received the mandatory life sentence. For the attempted manslaughter, he received an additional 20 years.

Jacquot will serve his sentences immediately.

Earlier this year, a jury found Jacquot guilty on both charges. During s 3-day jury trial, he claimed that he had 'blacked out' and didn't remember shooting the victims during the party. 

But prosecutors said that the incident was made in cold blood and that the shooter should be punished accordingly. Jacquot was involved in skirmishes at the party before then leaving the scene and returning with his firearm, which he used to shoot the victims. 

