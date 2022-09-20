A convicted murderer will spend the rest of his life in prison.
Kamron Kajon Jacquot was sentenced to life in prison today without the benefit of parole in the 2020 New Years Eve murder of Eric Thibodaux.
Jacquot shot and killed Thibodaux. In addition, he also shot and wounded Matthew Badeaux in the incident. He was convicted of second-degree murder and attempted manslaughter in the incident.
For the murder charge, Jacquot received the mandatory life sentence. For the attempted manslaughter, he received an additional 20 years.
Jacquot will serve his sentences immediately.
Earlier this year, a jury found Jacquot guilty on both charges. During s 3-day jury trial, he claimed that he had 'blacked out' and didn't remember shooting the victims during the party.
But prosecutors said that the incident was made in cold blood and that the shooter should be punished accordingly. Jacquot was involved in skirmishes at the party before then leaving the scene and returning with his firearm, which he used to shoot the victims.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.