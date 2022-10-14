A 41-year-old Cut Off man is in custody of the Lafourche Parish Sheriff's Office, charged with 1st-degree rape of a child.
Sheriff Craig Webre said that on October 12, 2022, juvenile detectives opened an investigation into Ricky Porrovecchio, 41, after he allegedly had inappropriate sexual contact with a child under the age of 13.
After collecting evidence and statements, authorities obtained warrants for the suspect's arrest.
The next morning, detectives made contact with the suspect and took him into custody. He was booked into the Lafourche Parish Correctional Complex in Thibodaux on charges of 1st degree rape and indecent behavior with a juvenile. Bail is set at $500,000.
The investigation is continuing and LPSO says no further information will be released because of the nature of the crime.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.