A 26-year-old was killed in a motorcycle crash just south of the Valentine Bridge early Monday morning – a crash in which impairment is suspected by authorities.
Louisiana State Police Troop C said that just after midnight this morning, they were called to La. Highway 1 just south of the bridge in reference to a fatal crash.
A preliminary investigation revealed that Destyn Allinson, 26, of Cut Off, was riding a 2014 Harley Davidson motorcycle south on La. Highway 1 while in a curve.
For reasons still under investigation, Allinson traveled off the roadway to the right, struck a tree and was ejected. Allinson was wearing a DOT-approved helmet, but still suffered fatal injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene.
Authorities say impairment is a suspected factor in the crash. A standard toxicology sample was selected from Allinson and was submitted for analysis.
The crash remains under investigation.
State Police warns drivers to think twice before driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol. More than half of the fatal crashes in the state are caused by impaired drivers.
This is the 40th fatal crash in Troop C in 2022, resulting in 44 deaths.
