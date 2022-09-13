A 27-year-old Cut Off man was killed last night in a single-car crash on La. Highway 308.
State Police Troop C said that just after 7 p.m. last night, state troopers were called to the area near East 69th Street in reference to a crash.
The preliminary investigation determined that James Williams III, 27, of Cut Off, was driving a 1999 Ford F-150 north on La. Highway 308. The driver then traveled off the roadway to the right after passing another northbound vehicle.
He then tried to return back to the roadway, but overcorrected, which caused the Ford to rotate and cross the centerline. The vehicle then ran off the road to the left and struck a tree.
Williams was not restrained at the time of the crash and was pronounced dead at the scene.
State Police said impairment is suspected in the crash. A toxicology sample was collected from Williams and has been submitted for analysis.
The crash remains under investigation.
Louisiana State Police says this is the 34th fatal crash in Troop C this year, which have resulted in 38 total deaths.
