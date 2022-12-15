Danos' Director of Information Systems and Security was recently given a prestigious honor.
Sonny Orgeron was honored as an IT Leader of the Year for 2022, an honor he received at the 10th Annual Louisiana IT Symposium, which was held in New Orleans on Nov. 9.
Orgeron has been with Danos since 1988 and has more than 2 decades of experience managing and motivating teams responsible for business systems, application development, cyber security and network support.
This year's awards were the first-ever handed out by the IT Symposium, which recognized CIO and IT leaders for demonstrating excellence in their field. Finalists and individual winners were chosen from more than 200 nominees. Winners were chosen for their leadership, business impact and strategic vision.
Orgeron said he is proud to be part of the Danos team and honored to be recognized for his work.
“I’m proud to receive this honor on behalf of the entire Danos team,” said Orgeron. “Our ongoing innovation in the IT sector is the result of Danos’ one-of-a-kind culture and dedication to transformational growth.”
In addition to excellent work in IT, Orgeron is active working for the Danos Foundation and also the community.
He worked as an adjunct faculty instructor for Fletcher Technical Community College and is currently teaching at Nicholls State University's College of Business where he earned his MBA in 2015.
Orgeron also serves on program advisory boards at both schools, as well as the Louisiana Cybersecuity Leadership Board.
“Danos’ commitment to preparing for the future requires flexibility and advancing with the latest technology. Sonny is an integral part of the leadership team setting the standard in operational excellence and customer service,” remarked Vice President of Finance David Cedro.
More information about the event can be found at https://www.louisianaitsymposium.com/home.
