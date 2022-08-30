Danos has won a contract with an Italian energy company to support brownfield repairs and routine maintenance to its Gulf of Mexico platforms.
The local company announced today a 3-year contract with Eni. In it, Eni will utilize Danos' fabrication, construction and scaffolding service lines.
“For 75 years, Danos has been solving customer challenges by providing energy services. We’re pleased that Eni selected our team to execute this important project. We remain committed to delivering safe, superior service for our offshore and onshore customers,” said CEO Paul Danos.
In June, Danos began in-house fabrication for skids and subsea skids to be sent to the customer's Alleghany platform, which is located in the Gulf of Mexico 260 kilometers south of New Orleans.
Danos has nearly 2,500 employees and has operations across the United States and Gulf.
In addition to construction, fabrication and scaffolding, Danos service offerings include: automation, coatings, instrumentation and electrical, intelligent integrated materials solutions, mechanical maintenance, power generation, production workforce, project management, regulatory and compliance, rope access, shorebase and logistics, and valve and wellhead services.
