The Lafourche Parish Sheriff's Office is investigating an Sunday night shooting in the Marydale community of Thibodaux that left one man injured.
Sheriff Craig Webre said that just before 7:30 p.m. on September 25, deputies were called to a report of multiple shots fired in the area of Carol Street in Thibodaux. A man was struck by at least one round and was taken to a hospital for treatment.
The investigation was ongoing.
Anyone with any knowledge of the incident can submit a tip anonymously through Crime Stoppers Bayou Region by phone at 1-800-743-7433 or online at CrimeStoppersBR.com.
Information that leads to an arrest can net a $1,000 reward.
