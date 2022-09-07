A "cold" front will drop down to the Gulf South next week, which should make our sticky mid-summer heat a little more bearable.
Multiple computer models are showing the front dropping into the area in the middle of next week, which won't make the temperatures "cold". but should make it noticeably more comfortable to be outdoors.
Nighttime low temperatures will be in the low 60s or possibly even upper 50s in some areas (north of the lake) and high temperatures will sink to the low-to-mid 80s with lower heat indexes because dew points and humidity levels will drop.
The brief cool down will likely not last long, but it is a sign that summer is becoming long in the tooth and will give way to autumn in the next month or so.
Early-season cold fronts are also a good sign in the tropics, because the early we begin seeing regular fronts dropping down south, the more likely it is that systems that form in the Atlantic will curve out to sea and avoid landfall in the Gulf South.
