Several Lafourche Parish residents have been blessed with gifts this year from a 'Secret Santa' – a local man who is working hard to spread some holiday cheer.

Several locals say that local man Dwayne Naquin has volunteered to be one of Santa's helpers this Christmas, and he's gone above and beyond in his calling, traveling the bayou throughout the weekend to deliver bags of goodies to area kids – all at his own expense.

Several locals alerted The Gazette to the 'Secret Santa' making his rounds on social media, while also sharing videos showing the joy on their children's faces after receiving their gifts.

Naquin made deliveries on Saturday and Sunday and said he plans to do the same on Christmas Eve.

This Santa's Helper rides around in style. He shows up to locals' homes on a Harley.

"We are just so proud of this guy for doing this at his expense," said Yvette Terrebonne, who got a visit in recent days. "It was really special."

EDITOR's NOTE: What a gesture! Mr. Naquin, your efforts are what Christmas is all about! 

