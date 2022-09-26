Dufrene Building Materials donated a share of the proceeds from their annual fishing rodeo to The Center today – one of two beneficiaries of this year's event.
The company presented a check for $15,000 to The Center – a program that helps train special needs citizens to learn skills they can use to hold employment around the community.
Later this week, the company will also donate to Nicholls to give a similar check to Bridge to Independence.
One of The Center's success stories is a 3-decade Dufrene employee – one of the best workers at the local business.
"We were so glad to be able to help this wonderful program and they were very appreciative," the business said on social media. "Our very own Randal Cheramie actually came up from this program before he joined Team Dufrene 31 years ago and both The Center and Randal are still as strong and dedicated as ever all these years later!"
The Dufrene family said they want to thank everyone in the community for supporting the business and the rodeo over the years. Planning has already begun for the rodeo next summer in 2023.
"This is why we preach shop local and we deal with local companies because we give back to our local community," Dufrene's Facebook post read. "And that is the Dufrene Difference."
