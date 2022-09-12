Entergy recently completed the longest underground project its had in company history, continuing the company's upgrades post-Ida.
The company shared the project's completion on social media today, saying that it has successfully increased the resilience of the electric system to improve the day-to-day reliability and help the company and communities it serves recover quicker after major storms.
Entergy said that 8 miles were undergrounded of distribution power lines along La. Highway 1 between Leeville and Grand Isle. This is one of the two main lines serving that area. The other is a hardened overhead line that boasts Class 1 poles placed into steel caissons (metal pipes) and backfilled with rock, which creates a stronger foundation to offset the challenging soil conditions.
The underground lines bring significant benefits in terms of combatting high winds, but the overhead line is strong, too. Entergy said it hangs along La. Highway 1 and was built to withstand winds of up to 150 mph and it helps provide the company with an option to quickly repair equipment and bring power back to the area if both feeds get impacted.
“The work we’ve done throughout our coastal communities is the very definition of adding resilience to the electric system,” said John Hawkins, vice president of reliability for Entergy in Louisiana. “Grid resilience isn’t a destination as much as it is continuous improvement, and although Mother Nature will always find a way to challenge us, we do believe continuing to make investments to harden the electric system will help Entergy and the communities we serve recover more quickly following major storms.”
Hawkins said living in South Louisiana, we know another storm will come at some point. Preparation, he said, is key.
“It’s not necessarily a matter of whether the lights go out, but a matter of how quickly we can get them back on," he said. "And that’s what ongoing grid resilience projects are all about.”
In addition to the above-listed work, Entergy says that it has shortened spans, or the length of wire from pole-to-pole and has also installed lighter transformers and tighter framing of equipment – all in an effort to help reduce the effects of high winds on the electric system
The company has also relocated some portions of the electric system that had to be rebuilt during Ida from hard-to-access areas in the marsh to more accessible areas, which should also help to reduce outage times after storm events, while also allowing works to be safer.
“Upgrading and strengthening the electric system is among the ways we work to keep our state, including coastal areas that are important to the economy, an attractive place for families and businesses to call home,” said Phillip May, Entergy Louisiana president and CEO. “It’s all part of our commitment to providing reliable power, being a good neighbor and helping create stronger, more resilient communities.”
Power outages were one of the big detriments of Ida with the storm destroying most of the electrical infrastructure in our area. Most areas were without power for several weeks with some areas needing more than a month to pass before having electricity restored.
Entergy says it's working on reliability work to try and help its system: trimming trees, inspecting and upgrading equipment and doing any and everything it can to best prepare our area.
