Entergy Louisiana recently donated $160,000 to the Nicholls Coastal Center to continue its support for the Coastal Center Coast, Climate and Culture Literacy Program.
The University announced the donation today for the program, which will bring organized presentations, exhibits, group tours, publications and an additional webpage dedicated to the coast, climate and culture.
“This program is dedicated to preserving the Louisiana coastline,” said Phillip May, Entergy Louisiana president and CEO. “In partnership with Nicholls State University, Entergy is committed to enhancing coastal education and outreach initiatives that are impactful today and in the future. Coastal restoration and protection are not only important to us but directly benefit the communities we serve.”
The Coastal Center will begin construction in 2023 and will work directly with the Bayou Region Incubator to help create jobs and small businesses specific to the Bayou Community and the Nicholls Farm to test the real-world application of the center's coastal research.
In addition to research and development, the Coastal Center will also serve as a publicly accessible educational resource.
The Coastal Center at Nicholls is designed to foster collaboration among various stakeholders in facilitating an environment that promotes partnerships to restore and preserve our coast.
FMI, visit nicholls.edu/coastal-center/.
