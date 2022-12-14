Screen Shot 2022-12-14 at 1.33.23 PM.png

A line of severe weather is approaching our area and there is a threat for potentially severe weather through this afternoon and into the early evening.

An approaching cold front will cause our weather to deteriorate by late afternoon and the cells have history of producing severe weather and tornadoes, as has been happening around the state throughout the day.

Our area is under a Level 3 severe weather risk (out of 5) for severe weather, per the National Weather Service and modeling shows that atmospheric conditions are ripe for some rotation to exist in the cells which could cause problems later in the day.

After school activities have been canceled today in both Lafourche and Terrebonne as the storms approach.

Models show the brunt of the weather should be past us by 6:30-7 p.m. so the late evening and night should be clear and temperatures will drop rapidly as the front sweeps through.

Gazette Editor

Casey Gisclair joined The Lafourche Gazette in January 2020 and became our Editor in September 2021. Casey has covered our area as a reporter since 2010, and has a passion for telling the stories of our people in Lafourche Parish. Casey is also the host of Play by Play, a local talk radio show and is The Voice of South Lafourche Athletics.

