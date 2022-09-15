Tropical Storm Fiona has formed in the Atlantic.
Barring an unexpected change, the storm won't have any impact on the Gulf Coast, nor anywhere in the United States.
Fiona is located at 16.5 N, 54.8 W. The system is moving west at 14 mph and has maximum sustained winds of 50 mph.
Fiona is going to continue to move west through the weekend, battling both land and also strong shear, which will keep the system from developing rapidly – if at all.
If Fiona survives, the storm will then make a turn to the northwest, then north, then northeastward out to sea next week, turning off into the Atlantic.
Modeling universally shows this turn, which will be aided by blocking high pressure which will build next week over the Gulf. That high will give us hot, sticky air next week, but will also serve as protection from the storm.
There is no other area to track in the Atlantic at present, a good sign considering that the peak date of the hurricane season is now behind us.
The quiet season has been confusing to meteorologists, but welcome to Louisiana so far, though there are still many weeks left of the storm season and we are far from out of the woods.
