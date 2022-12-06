Lafourche Parish Fire District 3 is hosting its annual open house event this weekend.
But it'll come with a twist – a very Merry Twist – to get locals in the holiday spirt.
Our local Fire District is partnering with Bless Your Heart Nonprofit and all of the parish's local emergency agencies to bring a Christmas-like feel to the annual event.
The open house will take place on Dec. 10 at the Cut Off Youth Center from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
There will be a Christmas flavor to the free event with food, fun and a gift from Santa included for local kids.
In addition to an appearance from Santa, Robbie the Elf will appear, as well as cookie decorating, Christmas crafts and much more. On the menu will be hot dogs and chili, chops and a drink. Kids and food will be available while supplies last.
Fire District 3 would like to thank its sponsors, which include local first responders, as well as Bless Your Heart, Lady of the Sea General Hospital, Edison Chouest Offshore, GIS and Parish Government.
