tempImage7JgE8g.jpg

Lafourche Parish Fire District 3 is hosting its annual open house event this weekend.

But it'll come with a twist – a very Merry Twist – to get locals in the holiday spirt.

Our local Fire District is partnering with Bless Your Heart Nonprofit and all of the parish's local emergency agencies to bring a Christmas-like feel to the annual event.

The open house will take place on Dec. 10 at the Cut Off Youth Center from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

There will be a Christmas flavor to the free event with food, fun and a gift from Santa included for local kids.

In addition to an appearance from Santa, Robbie the Elf will appear, as well as cookie decorating, Christmas crafts and much more. On the menu will be hot dogs and chili, chops and a drink. Kids and food will be available while supplies last.

Fire District 3 would like to thank its sponsors, which include local first responders, as well as Bless Your Heart, Lady of the Sea General Hospital, Edison Chouest Offshore, GIS and Parish Government.

Tags

Gazette Editor

Casey Gisclair joined The Lafourche Gazette in January 2020 and became our Editor in September 2021. Casey has covered our area as a reporter since 2010, and has a passion for telling the stories of our people in Lafourche Parish. Casey is also the host of Play by Play, a local talk radio show and is The Voice of South Lafourche Athletics.

Recommended for you

Load comments