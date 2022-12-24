Fire District.jpg

Lafourche Parish Fire District 3 has responded to two separate fires today – one to a structure in Cut Off and another to a vessel in Larose.

Both fires are now under control.

Firefighters were called this morning to the structure fire first in Cut Off. The fire was able to be contained to just the exterior of the house.

After taking care of that, firefighters were then called to the vessel fire in Larose, which is also now under control. Drivers were asked to exercise caution when driving in the area of West 32nd Street while crews worked on the blaze.

Tags

Gazette Editor

Casey Gisclair joined The Lafourche Gazette in January 2020 and became our Editor in September 2021. Casey has covered our area as a reporter since 2010, and has a passion for telling the stories of our people in Lafourche Parish. Casey is also the host of Play by Play, a local talk radio show and is The Voice of South Lafourche Athletics.

Recommended for you

Load comments