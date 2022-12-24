Lafourche Parish Fire District 3 has responded to two separate fires today – one to a structure in Cut Off and another to a vessel in Larose.
Both fires are now under control.
Firefighters were called this morning to the structure fire first in Cut Off. The fire was able to be contained to just the exterior of the house.
After taking care of that, firefighters were then called to the vessel fire in Larose, which is also now under control. Drivers were asked to exercise caution when driving in the area of West 32nd Street while crews worked on the blaze.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.