(Schriever, LA) – Fletcher Technical Community College (Fletcher) received a $20,000 donation to create theColbert Antoine Bouvier Technical Programs Endowed Scholarship.
The donors, Mr. Mike Callais and Mrs. Blanche Callais wish to help strengthen the technical workforce through the creation of this scholarship. The scholarship was named after Blanche Callais’ father, Mr. Colbert Anton Bouvier who had a lifelong impact in the South Lafourche Community.
“Fletcher Technical Community College is so grateful to the Callais family for this generous donation. It has been a joy to learn more about Mrs. Blanche Callais’ father, Mr. Colbert Anton Bouvier, and how his work impacted his community in South Lafourche” stated Dr. Kristine Strickland, Fletcher chancellor. We are honored to be able to recognize him and to provide scholarship opportunities to our students through this donation. Mr. Bouvier’s legacy will live on through Fletcher in our ability to train the future technical workforce of our region.”
The scholarship criteria are as follows. The student must be:
• A U.S. citizen
• A Lafourche Parish resident
• Graduating senior of South Lafourche High School or Central Lafourche High School
• Full or part-time student
• Enrolled in a technical education program focused on blue collar jobs/careers
• Have at least a 2.0 cumulative GPA based on a 4.0 grading scale
To apply for scholarships at Fletcher, visit: https://www.fletcher.edu/scholarships.
