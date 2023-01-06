The Louisiana Passenger Safety Task Force is hosting a free child safety seat installation event on Saturday at Terrebonne General Health System's Market at the Marina Drive Thru Center.
Nationally certified technicians will be on hand from 11 a.m. - 3 p.m. to help teach parents how to:
-select the proper child restraint
-ensure that your child is placed into the restraint properly
-ensure that the restraint is correctly installed into your vehicle.
Assistance with child safety seats is offered free in our state. The nationally certified technicians will work to reduce serious injuries and fatalities in children by making sure that safety seats are installed properly.
Motor vehicle crashes are the No. 1 killer of children.
