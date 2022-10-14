After 2 years off, the French Food Festival is back and it's back with its new Grand Marshal and festival royalty.
The Larose Regional Park and Civic Center announced local businessman Raleigh Galiano as the 2022 Grand Marshal and Alexandria Galiano as the French Food Festival's Miss Queen XLVII and Aliza Callais as the French Food Festival Teen Queen XXXVI.
All of the leadership will serve from Oct. 28-30 at the annual event, which will be hosted at the Larose Civic Center for the first time since 2019.
In Raleigh Galiano, the festival is getting a community mainstay.
He graduated from South Lafourche High School in 1983 and from Nicholls in 1987 with a Bachelor of Science degree while majoring in Accounting.
For more than 31 years, Galliano has served as a personal financial advisor for multiple generations of clients. His own Galiano Wealth Management Group, LLC. has been a successful local business which has also been a sponsor of the French Food Festival and Wild Game Supper for the past 10 years.
Galiano has been active in the community, serving as a basketball and volleyball coach. In addition, he is a past Grand Knight for Our Lady of the Sea KC Council 3150 and is a current member of Father Charles Tessier KC Council 8898. He is also a member of the St. Pius X Assembly. Galiano is a Lifetime Alumni of Nicholls and a member of the National Deer Association.
He remains active in the community as a member of the Lafourche Chamber of Commerce, the Diocese of Houma/Thibodaux Journey to Christ Movement, and Holy Rosary Catholic Church in Larose.
"To be selected as this year's Grand Marshal will be a very memorable event in my life," he said. "To experience it with my daughter makes it priceless. I look forward to representing the French Food Festival across Louisiana this upcoming year."
Alexandria Galiano is the 22-year-old daughter of the festival's Grand Marshal.
She is a 2018 graduate of Vandebilt and a 2021 graduate of Nicholls, receiving a bachelor's degree in Finance and minoring in Psychology – graduating with Honors.
She is a Financial Advisor for Galiano Wealth Management Group in Cut Off.
Alexandria is a former 2015 French Food Festival Teen Miss XXXI where she said she made fond memories and grew her love for our community.
She has been part of the music ministry team at Our Lady of the Rosary Catholic Church in Larose since 2014 and has been a youth mentor for the sacrament of Confirmation at Our Lady of Prompt Succor in Golden Meadow since 2019.
This past fall, Alexandria organized the Bayou Book Drive, which collected more than 12,000 books to donate to teachers and schools on the bayou.
Alexandria said she loves the French Food Festival and will enjoy reigning over the 2022 festival in its triumphant return.
Alexandria's mother and Raleigh's wife, Dawn, was Miss French Food Festival Queen XIV in 1987.
"It is a great privilege and honor to be chosen for such a role to represent the French Food Festival and the great community and volunteers backing it," she said. "I cannot be more excited for the year to come! I hope to see each of you at the French Food Festival for the last full weekend of October. You do not want to miss out on the biggest and most anticipated event here in the heart of our community in South Lafourche."
Aliza Callais is a Galliano resident who is a student at Vandebilt.
She is the daughter of Travis and Valerie Callais and the big sister of Aleiya, Jacques, Alyana, Alexa and Jaxton.
Aliza is active in school activities and is involved in the yearbook committee, pro-life club, campus ministry and photography club.
She works for her mom at Lil' Sweet Pea's Boutique and plays travel volleyball.
She volunteers at St. Joseph's Church for vacation bible school, and as an alter server. She also loves to cook, shop and spend time with family.
"It is a great honor to be asked to represent the French Food Festival as Teen Queen XXXVI this year," Callais said.
The Teen Queen said what will make the honor even more special is that she gets to share it with Alexandria, who was her big buddy from kindergarten at Holy Rosary.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.