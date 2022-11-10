Galliano Elementary School will close on Friday due to an electrical issue on the school's campus.
Multiple parents have alerted The Gazette this afternoon that they received an automated call from the Lafourche Parish School System confirming the cancellation of classes tomorrow to allow work to be done.
If the closure extends beyond Friday, The Gazette will post an updated story, but as of now, classes are set to resume on November 14, as scheduled.
