A 31-year-old Galliano man was arrested earlier this week on drug charges after causing a disturbance with a firearm.
Sheriff Craig Webre said that on September 21, deputies responded to the area of East 103rd Street in Galliano in reference to a man yelling at people, carrying a rifle and running around the area.
When deputies arrived, they located Hobie Gisclair, 31, sitting on the front porch of his residence holding a rifle.
Other deputies and officers from Port Fourchon Harbor Police and Golden Meadow Police then arrived to assist.
The suspect allegedly began arguing with deputies as they attempted to get him to cooperate.
After a short time, deputies were able to safely take the man into custody. Deputies found the suspect in possession of suspected methamphetamine and heroin as well as drug paraphernalia.
Deputies determined that while he was carrying the gun and yelling at people, he never pointed the weapon at anyone.
Gisclair was booked into the Lafourche Parish Correctional Complex in Thibodaux. He is charged with possession of heroin, methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia, as well as illegal carrying of a weapon in the presence of a controlled dangerous substance and disturbing the peace. He is held on a $121,000 bail.
Due to its proximity to the incident, South Lafourche High School was briefly placed on lockdown during the incident.
