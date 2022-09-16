UPDATE: 3:00 p.m.
The bridge is back operational and has been repaired, according to Parish Government.
---
The Galliano Pontoon Bridge is again inoperable for vehicle traffic, creating what will likely be a rough afternoon for traffic in South Lafourche.
Parish Government said that late this morning, a vessel passing by the bridge caught itself on the winch cable and pulled the cable off the winch, sparking the closure of the bridge.
Parish Government said they are sending mechanics to assess damages and it is parish government's hope to have the bridge back up and running today.
If that's not feasible, a plan is in place to accommodate school traffic and traffic for the South Lafourche vs. Central Lafourche game tonight in Galliano.
Bridge outages have been an issue throughout the week in South Lafourche.
The South Lafourche Bridge has been out for repairs. The Galliano Bridge, too, has been on and off inoperable. It re-opened earlier in the week after a short closure.
Without the bridges, traffic has been funneled to the Golden Meadow Bridge to the south and the Cote Blanche Bridge in Cut Off, amongst other local bridges.
Locals have complained on social media of long commute times – sometimes three and four times as long as they otherwise would have been due to traffic in the area.
