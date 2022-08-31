The Galliano Pontoon Bridge will close today at 4:30 p.m. and be out until further notice.
Parish Government announced the closure a few minutes ago on social media, saying that the bridge is having mechanical problems and will need to close to vehicular traffic. Parish Government says it appreciates locals' patience and that an update will be given as soon as the bridge is able to again be crossed.
