I, Gary J. Acosta, Sr., officially announce my candidacy for Lockport Mayor. I am a lifelong resident of Lockport and have been married to Angela Brown for 45 years. We have four children and four grandchildren. I presently serve as Town Councilman and have been without a salary since being elected. When elected, I will continue to do the same barring any laws prohibiting it.
I am a proud Vietnam combat veteran with the 5th Infantry Division assigned to a six-man hunter-killer team. I am currently serving as Commander of the DAV, Chapter 9. I also serve as Chapter Claims Officer assisting veterans to obtain VA benefits. Prior to that, I was also Commander of American Legion Post 83 for over 10 years.
I retired from Shell Oil as a construction supervisor. Prior to this position, my work history includes all oilfield construction in the Gulf of Mexico, Middle East, Brazil, Mexico, and the North Sea. I also owned Seabreeze Inspection Services.
I decided to run after being encouraged by family and friends. When elected, I can assure everyone I will strongly address the unsightly properties and dilapidated structures. I am well versed and have been involved in meetings concerning drainage issues. I pledge to work with the police department and to continue my support of the agency. I will pursue funding to repair streets and our aging sewer plant. With the support of the council, parish and state officials, and local agencies, I am confident I can make this happen.
I need to set some facts straight. Individuals have posted on social media and spread by word of mouth comments slandering me. I have copies of text that were sent to people defaming my character. To post on social media that I have a criminal record is not true. The truth can be found by performing a public records search online. Anyone wishing to see public records to research the untruths being spread, visit town hall. I find it appalling after I initiated, sought funds, designed and coordinated, with Town Council approval, someone would try to take credit for the Veteran’s Memorial. If someone wants to brag about accomplishments, brag about sending the town crew and equipment to perform unpermitted work on a relative’s property, damaged a buried AT&T line, and the Town paying the bill. This is public record and can be viewed at town hall.
If you seek change, I respectfully ask for your support and vote on November 8, 2022.
