The Port Fourchon Harbor Police wants 10th Ward residents to know that there's never an excuse to drive home drunk.
Police Chief Mike Kinler announced recently that his department will offer a Safe Ride Home for the Holidays Program, which began on December 16 and will run through Jan. 1, 2023.
The program's goal is to give drivers a free, safe ride to or from the 10th Ward if they have consumed alcohol while celebrating the holidays.
“This service is available 24 hours a day at no-charge,” Chief Kinler said. “It is our mission to ensure that there are no buzzed or intoxicated drivers on the streets of the 10th Ward so that everyone has a safe and enjoyable holiday season.”
To secure a Safe-Ride-Home, call LPSO's dispatch at (985) 396-3911 and advise them where you are and where you need to be safely delivered.
A Harbor Police Officer will then arrive and make sure that you return to your family safely.
“When our Police Chief approached our commissioners and me about this outreach effort in 2021, it was a no-brainer,” Greater Lafourche Port Commission Executive Director Chett Chiasson said. “It is one more example of how we try to support our community by offering a service that guards people against having to deal with a senseless tragedy during the holidays.”
Chiasson, Chief Kinley and the GLPC Board of Commissioners said they hope this service keeps our area safe and they're proud to provide it during the holidays.
