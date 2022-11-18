Ridgefield Plantation in the southwestern section of Thibodaux is for sale.
The owners of the plantation announced the sale today in a news release. Ridgefield Plantation was last on the market nearly 100 years ago in 1926.
Ridgefield Plantation is one of the oldest sugar plantations on Bayou Lafourche. It was established in the 1830s by George Seth Guion. It was later the home of Francis T. Nicholls, who chaired the Louisiana Constitutional Convention of 1891, served as Louisiana's governor for 8 years and was Chief Justice of the Louisiana Supreme Court from 1892-1911.
Governor Nicholls died at his home on Ridgefield Plantation in 1912, and Nicholls State University is named in his honor.
Ridgefield Plantation was also the location of a Union encampment, Camp Hubbard, during the American Civil War.
Ridgefield Plantation and its sister property Richebourg, Inc., which will also be sold, adjoin each other and are contiguous on Richebourg's rear or western boundary. The combined lands fronts on the Houma-Thibodaux Highway (La. Highway 20) and comprise a total of 675 acres.
Ridgefield Plantation is 615 acres and Richebourg, LLC is 60. The land is farmed by Triple K and M Farms, Inc., which has an agricultural lease through Dec. 31, 2023.
The plantations are traversed by 8 roads including Parish Road, Plantation Avenue, La. Highway 3107, and La. Highway 3185.
LA. Highway 20, Ridgefield Road, Jefferson Street and Arms Street cross Ridgefield Plantation in a north/south direction. In addition to roads, a number of utility services, electricity, sewerage, gas and telephone are available at various locations. Ridgefield Plantation and Richebourg are surrounded by residential and commercial developments.
The 675 acres were appraised at $13,950,000.00
Block and Bouterie, Attorneys represent the landowners in the sale and can be reached at (985) 447-6767 or hmb@blockandbouterie.com for additional information.
