Scratch off another accomplishment for Houma native and growing musician Keierica Howard.
On Friday night, she sung the National Anthem before a massive crowd in the Smoothie King Center before a live NBA game.
Howard, a Houma native, who goes by simply ‘Keierica’ in her musical endeavors, performed the anthem on Friday before the game between the New Orleans Pelicans and the Philadelphia 76ers.
The local woman hit every note and sung beautifully, drawing a huge applause from the crowd of more than 18,000 in attendance at the big game.
“It felt amazing,” Keierica told The Gazette in an exclusive interview just after leaving the Smoothie King Center. “Singing the National Anthem for a Pelicans game was one of my dreams since I was 16. My inner child was doing back flips!”
For Keierica, Friday night’s accomplishment is another step forward in a growing career. She’s a Houma native who relocated to Georgia to pursue her career. In that time, she’s released several original songs and has generated a following for her work. In addition to being a singer, Keierica is also an actress. Locally, she was also a standout student-athlete in volleyball who signed a collegiate scholarship for her dominance on the floor.
Friday night in the Smoothie King Center was the largest crowd Keierica said she’s ever performed before, and she said it was the thrill of a lifetime to sing before so many people and have so many eyeballs on her at mid-court.
To earn the opportunity to sing, Keierica had to fill out an application online. She was then contacted by the New Orleans Pelicans who set up a date for her to perform.
Keierica said her life moves fast and she doesn’t even remember who sent her the link, but she hopes that whoever did will now reach out to her so that she can properly thank them.
“Someone sent me the link months ago and I submitted it. I honestly have no idea who sent it,” Keierica said with a laugh. “I wish they would re-message me! From there, Stephanie, the Talent Coordinator with the Pelicans, reached out to me and that was all she wrote!”
Keierica said she’s usually hard on herself after performances, but said that she believes that she did herself, her family and her friends proud.
Several of the local’s friends and family were in attendance to support her on her big night.
“I think I did a pretty good job,” she said. “I was definitely feeling it. However, I am my worst critic, so I’m sure I’ll find something to improve on.”
See the Houma native's performance below:
