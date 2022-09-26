Ian is now a hurricane and is looking much better organized today on satellite.
He's also begun his long-forecast turn to the north – a turn which will keep the storm away from Louisiana.
Ian is located at 19.7 N, 83.0 W. The storm now has maximum sustained winds of 85 mph and looks much better organized today on satellite with storms wrapping around the center.
Overnight, Ian started his forecasted turn. It is now moving north-northwest at 13 mph.
Ian will clip a small piece of western Cuba tomorrow, then will move into the Gulf. The storm is forecast to continue moving north, then slightly northeast toward Florida with a centerline landfall track taking the storm almost directly into Tampa Bay on Thursday.
An approaching cold front will protect our area from the storm, but will slow up Ian. Between Wednesday and Thursday, the storm is expected to barely move just off Florida's shore, which could cause big rainfall, wind and storm surge issues. The storm is expected to then sweep away on Friday.
Elsewhere in the tropics, things are quiet. A disturbance way off into the Atlantic has a 70% chance to develop, but is expected to fizzle. There are no other areas being tracked at present.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.