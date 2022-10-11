A global corporation announced today a $29.8 million investment in Thibodaux which will expand its operations in Lafourche.
Deere & Company, the global corporation that manufactures the iconic John Deere brand of agricultural, construction and forestry equipment, announced the investment today, which will expand the operations of its Thibodaux facility.
The investment will create 70 new direct jobs for our area with an average annual salary of $47,472. A total of 311 existing jobs will also remain in Louisiana because of the investment, including 284 jobs at the Lafourche Parish facility.
Louisiana Economic Development also estimates that the project will result in 110 new indirect jobs for a total of 180 new jobs in the Bayou Region.
The announcement of the investment coincides with Louisiana's observance of Manufacturing Week, the 11th annual nationwide celebration of the sector's continued growth and the career opportunities it has to offer.
Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards said the investment is a big coup for our area.
“This investment by Deere & Company demonstrates not only the strength of Louisiana’s manufacturing sector, but the resilience and recovery of the Bayou Region,” Gov. Edwards said. “Manufacturing has long played a vital role in Louisiana’s economy and never more so than today, supporting more than 178,000 Louisiana workers and their families through ongoing investments in every region of the state. Thanks to Deere & Company for its commitment to Lafourche Parish, and congratulations to the skilled workers whose dedication convinced this global manufacturer to expand its footprint in our state.”
The expansion will see the development and installation of a new production line and upgraded equipment, which will allow the Thibodaux facility to begin producing medium-chassis cotton harvesting models that will replace existing models that are currently built in China.
Mike Duplantis, factory manager at John Deere Thibodaux, said the hard work of the Thibodaux team is what's powering the expansion.
“The new cotton harvesters present a huge opportunity for John Deere Thibodaux to deliver innovative and technologically advanced solutions to our customers, which will increase their productivity and profitability,” said Mike Duplantis, factory manager at John Deere Thibodaux. “This expansion is possible due to the tremendous amount of hard work and resiliency of the Thibodaux team.”
The Thibodaux site currently serves as a design center for sugar harvesting and earthmoving scraper equipment as well as a manufacturing facility for a variety of agriculture and construction products. The company believes production of the new cotton harvesters to begin within the next 2 years and to reach full capacity by 2025.
Parish President Archie Chaisson said the announcement marks a major victory for the parish.
“John Deere’s expansion is a huge win for Lafourche Parish,” Lafourche Parish President Archie Chaisson said. “The addition of new manufacturing lines to John Deere Thibodaux shows how productive and efficient this facility is, which is a testament to the local workforce and management. The Thibodaux facility’s successful competition for these new cotton harvesters shows just how competitive Lafourche Parish can be.”
To secure the project in Thibodaux, the state offered Deere a competitive incentive package, including a performance-based retention and modernization grand of up to $1 million. The company is also expected to participate in the Industrial Tax Exemption and Enterprise Zone programs.
“It's always exciting for our community to experience new high-paying employment opportunities and a positive stimulus to our local economy,” Thibodaux Mayor Tommy Eschete said. “John Deere Thibodaux once again illustrates its history as an outstanding corporate citizen by diversifying its production capabilities so as to remain a viable manufacturing business in the Bayou Region.”
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.