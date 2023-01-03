With a legal career spanning over 25 years, Judge Steven Miller, R-Thibodaux, will begin his new position this week as First Circuit Court of Appeal judge, a position he was elected to in early November.
Friday marked Miller’s last day in court as District 17 Judge in Lafourche Parish, a role he held for eight years. In his new First Circuit Court of Appeal job, Miller will replace Judge Vanessa Guidry-Whipple, who did not seek reelection.
His new post will be a somewhat different court, given the First Circuit Court of Appeal often sees a lower volume of cases versus the faster pace and higher case load of a typical district court. Miller’s new post at the Louisiana Court of Appeal, First Circuit, is part of a system of five circuit courts of appeal in Louisiana. The First Circuit Court of Appeal must review the decisions of prior judges and juries in lower courts; as a “middle court,” the next court up beyond the Circuit Court of Appeal is the Louisiana Supreme Court.
“I think you can be a little more thoughtful on the Court of Appeal,” Miller said, comparing the differences between his old judge position and new position as appeals court judge. “It’s a much different decision-making process…each case is given more time to address more narrow issues.”
His new position in the First Court of Appeal covers a much larger geographic footprint than his former District 17 court, stretching out to over 16 parishes, which includes Lafourche, Terrebonne, Assumption and St. Mary Parishes, among others.
Miller, 55, says his 2022 campaign for the First Circuit Court of Appeal role was a bit challenging, in that he was running against an experienced political candidate, State Representative Tanner Magee of Houma. He also had to work within a short window of time to run his campaign, while simultaneously maintaining his district judge position in Lafourche Parish.
“We worked really hard, going to all of the parishes, meeting as many people as we could,” Miller said. “It was a short race; it was only about two weeks before qualifying that Judge Whipple announced she would not seek reelection, and then you had the period of time from qualifying to the election, which is a short period of time.”
Miller received approximately 62% of votes in his precinct, winning the November 8th election with a healthy margin.
The Lockport native began his law career over 25 years ago running what he described as a small-town law office, practicing general law and serving individuals, families, and small business owners. He later served as a felony prosecutor and assistant district attorney from 2003 to 2014. Miller spoke fondly of his days as an assistant district attorney, time he felt provided an excellent background for the work he would later perform as judge.
“I don’t think anybody spends more time in the courtroom than the assistant district attorneys,” Miller said. “You get real familiar with the evidence code and procedure…I think that was a tremendous help before becoming a district court judge.”
Judge Miller said one perk of his new position he is looking forward to is the opportunity to visit his two children in Baton Rouge more frequently, given he will be in Baton Rouge each month for appellate court work. Both of his children are college age, one already attending LSU and the other scheduled to attend LSU later in 2023.
At the conclusion of his last day of district court on Friday, Miller said he was grateful for the many South Louisiana voters that elected him to his new position as circuit court of appeal judge in November.
“My family and I are really appreciative of the support that we got throughout this big district,” Miller said regarding his recent election. “I’m excited to be getting the opportunity to serve.”
