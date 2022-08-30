8. Ring Levee improvements continue

Living in a coastal area with our marshland protection barrier fading rapidly, we need levees to survive. Fortunately, our area has some of the best levees in the entire country — if not the best. The South Lafourche Ring Levee System continues round-the-clock work in 2020 to improve with high spots on the levee now pushing 17-18-feet in some areas. Levee District General Manager Windell Curole said that while our levees are not invincible, they are better now than they were 20 years ago and our area is safer because of it. In previous years, Curole said our area would have to be lucky not to flood during a storm. Now, we have to be unlucky to flood — a luxury our residents enjoy. Levee-protected Lafourche is the only place in Louisiana that has not seen surge-related flooding in Louisiana in the past 20-30 years.