The month of September is Suicide Prevention and Awareness Month, which aims to prevent suicide by means of understanding mental health needs, spreading resources, and increasing preparedness for responding to people at risk for suicide or those who have attempted suicide. Suicide prevention starts with communication and succeeds when there is hope.
Hopelessness is a major predictive factor for suicidal thoughts, attempts, or death by suicide. Those without hope are more likely to end their lives. In counseling, I often refer to the concept of a “nugget of hope.” In the same way we’d have to dig and dig and dig to find one tiny nugget of gold, sometimes I have to do a lot of metaphorical digging to uncover a precious bit of information I need to help someone survive. No matter how small, any bit of hope is enough to work with to keep someone moving into another day and ideally, the rest of their life.
Suicide is commonly referred to as a permanent solution to a temporary problem. It’s important to recognize that life can get downright ugly at times. I’m an emotional realist—life isn’t always sunshine and rainbows. Inevitable disappointment is a part of all of our lives. But the funny thing about life is, in the blink of an eye it can all change. I see nuggets of hope sprouting for people constantly, and often when they least expect. Sometimes hope comes in the form of a huge change (a new relationship, a new job, a vacation, an opportunity, etc). Other times hope is nugget sized: a gesture of appreciation or charity, some acknowledgement or support, or just sheer dumb luck. To seek suicide prevention, we must seek out hope. We need just enough hope to put a pause in suicidal thinking to change a perspective and re-route a life. If you can’t find the nugget of hope on your own, it’s time to reach out. If you or someone you love is feeling low, losing hope, and possibly thinking of suicide, please consider professional help. Your primary care physician is a great place to start to seek out a referral for the right level of care. Mental health care is not one size fits all, but there should be a fit for everyone. For emergencies, seek out the nearest ER or reach out to crisis resources. The Suicide and Crisis Lifeline is available for free and confidential support 24 hours a day, 7 days a week and can be reached at the three-digit number 988. The Crisis Text Line is also available by texting 741-741. YouthLine is a safe space for ages 11-21 and can be reached by texting teen2teen to 839863 or calling 1-877-968-8491.
