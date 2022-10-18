Archie.jpg

Lafourche Parish President Archie Chaisson announced this week that he's endorsing Barry Plaisance in the race to be the next mayor of Lockport.

Plaisance and Chaisson jointly announced the endorsement with the Parish President saying that he believes the Republican is the man to best lead Lockport into the future.

The Lockport Mayoral election will be decided between Plasiance, Gary Acosta (Independent), Ernest Boudreaux (Republican) and former Mayor Ed Reinhardt, who resigned from his seat last year amidst allegations of sexual harassment – allegations that the former mayor now says were not true.

"After hearing Barry's plan for the Town of Lockport, it is clear that he has the drive and passion for moving Lockport forward," Chaisson said. "He is humble and only wants to see Lockport thrive."

Plaisance has also been endorsed by Lockport's Councilman, Armand Autin.

"Barry has a well thought-out plan and the passion needed to execute that plan," Autin said. "Having someone willing to learn from others and recognize when someone can teach him something is necessary for bringing Lockport forward."

Plaisance said he's pleased to carry the endorsements into Election Day.

Gazette Editor

Casey Gisclair joined The Lafourche Gazette in January 2020 and became our Editor in September 2021. Casey has covered our area as a reporter since 2010, and has a passion for telling the stories of our people in Lafourche Parish. Casey is also the host of Play by Play, a local talk radio show and is The Voice of South Lafourche Athletics.

