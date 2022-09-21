Christian-Carskadon.jpg

A Larose man is in the custody of the Lafourche Parish Sheriff's Office after he allegedly had sexual contact with a close juvenile family member.

Sheriff Craig Webre said that juvenile detectives learned that Christian Carksadon allegedly had sexual contact with a close relative who was under the age of 18. On September 20, 2022, detectives met with the suspect for questioning.

Following the interview, Carskadon was arrested and booked into the Lafourche Parish Correctional Complex in Thibodaux.

He was charged with aggravated crime against nature and felony carnal knowledge of a juvenile. Bail is set at $50,000.

Due to the nature of the allegations, no further information will be released on this arrest.

