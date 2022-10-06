The Lafourche Concerts and Events Club proudly announced this week that its Ida Aid event was a success, raising thousands of dollars to assist our community.
Kyle Williams, President and CEO of the LCEC, said that the event raised more than $2,225 dollars for local nonprofits and charities that helped our area after one of the most traumatic moments in our lives, Hurricane Ida.
"It was a great day of music, food and fun with all our family and friends," read a press release issued by the LCEC.
Williams said that he believes the gesture of giving back during the event shows that our community is appreciative of the efforts of the local nonprofits and that we are strong even after receiving the direct hit.
The non-profits that participated are:
-Bless Your Heart Nonprofit
-The Golden Meadow Rotary Club
-VFW post 8538
-Knights of Columbus Council 9000
-Launch Leeville
-Dipping for a Cause
-
The Lafourche Concert and Events Club was officially founded in 2022 after years of discussions. The group hosted the Ida Aid event and is looking to continue to give back with future events, including the 2nd annual Krewe des Couyons Mardi Gras Parade, set for Feb. 11, 2023.
